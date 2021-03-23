Left Menu

Gandhi peace prize to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman befitting tribute to New Delhi-Dhaka ties: Bangladesh

Bangladesh has said it is an honour for the country and its people as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 posthumously.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 23-03-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 08:38 IST
Gandhi peace prize to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman befitting tribute to New Delhi-Dhaka ties: Bangladesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh has said it is an honour for the country and its people as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 posthumously. On Monday, India announced that Bangladesh's father of the nation Rahman for the Gandhi Peace Prize.

In a statement on Monday, the Bangladesh government said that the award is a befitting tribute to the ever-deepening Bangladesh-India relations. "The award is also a befitting tribute to the ever-deepening Bangladesh-India relations in a year when both countries are jointly celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence," the statement read.

The Bangladesh government said that the honour assumes special significance on the 50th year of Bangladesh's independence when the country is on the "verge of becoming a developing country, through political, economic and social transformation, the foundations of which were laid by Bangabandhu". "On the occasion, the people of Bangladesh pay homage to the two great leaders Bapuji and Bangabandhu, whose values and ideals remain even more relevant today for building a world of peace, free from oppression, injustice and deprivation," the statement read.

The announcement of the award comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated visit to Bangladesh. It is his first foreign trip since the outbreak of COVID-19. Announcing the award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is "one of the greatest leaders of our subcontinent".

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "He remains an icon of indomitable courage and the tireless struggle for his millions of admirers." "Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 has been conferred on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one of the greatest leaders of our subcontinent. Year 2020 marked the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. He remains an icon of indomitable courage and tireless struggle for his millions of admirers," he tweeted.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that the Prime Minister Modi visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation. Prime Minister Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015. During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh: 12 women, man killed in auto-bus collision

Twelve women and a man died after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in Old Chawni area in Gwalior Tuesday morning, police said.The accident happened around 7 am when the women, who were cooks at an anganwadi kendr...

Kissan Mela organised by agriculture dept in J-K's Anantnag

Hundreds of farmers attended the Kissan Mela organised by the Department of Agriculture of Jammu and Kashmir at Anantnag to impart training and create awareness about the new techniques for farming. The mela was organised in collaboration w...

Soccer-Coach Kisnorbo unimpressed by Melbourne City winning streak

Melbourne City rattled off a fifth successive victory with a 2-0 win over A-League leaders Central Coast Mariners on Monday night but coach Patrick Kisnorbo was certainly not getting carried away with their hot streak of form. Kisnorbo, an ...

Germany extends virus lockdown till mid-April as cases rise

Germany has extended its lockdown measures by another month and imposed several new restrictions, including largely shutting down public life over Easter, in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections.Speaking early Tuesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021