Germany extends COVID-19 restrictions till April 18, Easter to be held online

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday (local time) extended COVID-19 restrictions till April 18, including strict Easter lockdown that will be held online. Following a discussion with regional heads of further steps to respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Merkel said the quarantine in Germany was extended until April 18, whereas related restrictions would be toughened during the Easter period - on April 1 to April 5, reported Sputnik.

According to the German chancellor, the decision was made to toughen the isolation regime on April 1-5, and April 1 and April 3 were declared "days of rest." Religious meetings for Easter in the Roman Catholic and Protestant churches (April 4) will be held online, reported Sputnik.(ANI)

