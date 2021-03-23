Left Menu

Germany extends COVID-19 restrictions till April 18, Easter to be held online

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday (local time) extended COVID-19 restrictions till April 18, including strict Easter lockdown that will be held online.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 23-03-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 08:44 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday (local time) extended COVID-19 restrictions till April 18, including strict Easter lockdown that will be held online. Following a discussion with regional heads of further steps to respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Merkel said the quarantine in Germany was extended until April 18, whereas related restrictions would be toughened during the Easter period - on April 1 to April 5, reported Sputnik.

According to the German chancellor, the decision was made to toughen the isolation regime on April 1-5, and April 1 and April 3 were declared "days of rest." Religious meetings for Easter in the Roman Catholic and Protestant churches (April 4) will be held online, reported Sputnik.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

