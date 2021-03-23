S Korea reports 346 more COVID-19 cases, 99,421 in total

Seoul [South Korea], March 23 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 346 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 99,421. The daily caseload was down from 415 in the previous day, falling below 400 in seven days.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases. Of the new cases, 97 were Seoul residents and 120 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.Fifteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,458.

Seven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,704. The total fatality rate stood at 1.71 percent. A total of 468 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 91,079. The total recovery rate was 91.61 percent.

The country tested more than 7.40 million people, among whom 7,201,397 tested negative for the virus and 100,172 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

