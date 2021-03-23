Left Menu

Israelis to vote today in fourth election in two years

Israelis will head to the polls for the fourth time in two years on Tuesday, hoping to end the political stalemate that began in December 2018 when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initiated the first election.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 23-03-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 09:53 IST
Israelis to vote today in fourth election in two years
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Israelis will head to the polls for the fourth time in two years on Tuesday, hoping to end the political stalemate that began in December 2018 when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initiated the first election. 6,578,084 Israelis are eligible to vote for the 38 parties running in 13,685 polling stations across the country, including 750 special polling stations for the sick and quarantined due to COVID-19, reported The Jerusalem Post.

With criticism between candidates left and right and unclear rotation options for Prime Minister, the latest opinion polls of local media indicate the election is unlikely to provide the country with much-needed stability and its outcome remains unpredictable. The candidates spent the final day before the election in their strongholds.

Netanyahu campaigned at Jerusalem's Mahaneh Yehuda market, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid was in Haifa, and Yamina head Naftali Bennett met with business owners in Rehovot. New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar prayed for success at the Western Wall, and the leaders of smaller parties called potential supporters along with telemarketers at their campaign headquarters, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Both Sa'ar and Bennett had made commitments more than a month ago to not sit in a Lapid-led government. Exit polls will be broadcast at 10 pm Tuesday night on three television networks. But the real results from the normal polling stations will only be available on Wednesday. The final results will be out on March 31, reported The Jerusalem Post.

The 24th Knesset will be sworn in on April 6. President Reuven Rivlin is set to give a candidate a mandate to form a government the following day. The series of elections to the Israeli Knesset has been ongoing since April 2019. Twice the winning parties failed to form a majority coalition and create a government. After the last election in March 2020, the government was formed but ceased to exist half a year later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete efficacy data from latest COVID-19 trial -NIAID

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc may have provided an incomplete view of efficacy data on its COVID-19 vaccine from a large scale U.S. trial, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases NIAID said on Tuesday.AstraZeneca ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup Nelson Cruz leads Twins past BravesThe ageless Nelson Cruz keeps pounding the ball. Cruz, 40, hit a two-run homer and Jose Berrios pitched 4 23 shutout innings, s...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bailA U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwells third request for bail, after the British socialite had offered to renounce her British and Fr...

Reuters Health News Summary

More producers of COVID-19 vaccines should follow AstraZenecas lead and license technology to other manufacturers, the World Health Organizations head said on Monday, as he described continuing vaccine inequity as grotesque. AstraZenecas sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021