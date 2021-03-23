Left Menu

Belize former mayor thanks India for 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Former Mayor of Belize, Zenaida Moya, has thanked India for providing 25,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the Central America country.

ANI | Belmopan | Updated: 23-03-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 11:03 IST
Belize former mayor thanks India for 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Former Mayor of Belize, Zenaida Moya,. Image Credit: ANI

Former Mayor of Belize, Zenaida Moya, has thanked India for providing 25,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the Central America country. "I want to thank the government of India for their kind gesture for giving our country Belize 25,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine. I am sure our people appreciate it," she said in a video message.

Earlier this month, Belize received a consignment of Made in India vaccines under its Vaccine Maitri initiative. The country also received 1,000 vaccines doses from Barbados. Belize has reported 12,400 coronavirus cases and 316 death due to the virus so far.

Belize health minister Michel Chebat said: "We're going to be giving 26,000 of our citizens an initial dose and when we get our supply from COVAX they're gonna be getting their second dose." "But this will certainly allow us to vaccinate all of our healthcare workers both in the private and the public sector as well as all of our citizens who are sixty years old and above and who have certain conditions such as HIV, cancer or renal failure at this time," he added.

Meanwhile, Arun Hotchandani, Honorary Consul General of India to Belize, said: "I'm extremely happy that today it is India that has come to the front line and with having gone through this dark pandemic last year I'm very happy and honoured that India is the country that has stepped up to Belize and I think this is not going to be the last there's gonna be continued great relations between our two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agency: 1/4 of civilian casualties in Yemen are children

Children constituted a quarter of civilian casualties over the last three years in Yemens grinding war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government, a child relief agency said Tuesday. More than 2,300 chil...

Australian police find nothing criminal in Vatican fund transfers

Australian police said on Tuesday that they had found nothing criminal in the transfer of A9.5 million 7.3 million from the Vatican to Australia between 2014 and 2020.Financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC scrutinised the transactions after Itali...

UP college student found with severe burns dies during treatment

A college student, who was found with severe burns along a national highway in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district last month, succumbed to injuries at a hospital during treatment, police said on Tuesday.The BA second-year student was stud...

NRC correction, flood control, protection of rights find place in BJP's poll manifesto for Assam

BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday released the partys manifesto for Assam assembly polls, promising to protect the political rights of people through a delimitation exercise.The party also made ten commitments in the manifesto -- ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021