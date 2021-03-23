Left Menu

Pak wants 'good relations' with its neighbours: Envoy

Pakistan wants "good relations" with its neighbours and it is important that New Delhi and Islamabad work towards eliminating poverty and illiteracy, Pakistan High Commission charge d'affaires Aftab Hasan Khan said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:01 IST
Pak wants 'good relations' with its neighbours: Envoy
Pakistan High Commission charge d'affaires Aftab Hasan Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan wants "good relations" with its neighbours and it is important that New Delhi and Islamabad work towards eliminating poverty and illiteracy, Pakistan High Commission charge d'affaires Aftab Hasan Khan said on Tuesday. "Pakistan wants to have good relations with its neighbours. It's important that instead of war we work towards eliminating poverty and illiteracy," Khan said during an event on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

" It would only be possible if there is peace. For peace to prevail, issues must be resolved through dialogue," he added. The envoy's remarks hold significance as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be attending the 'Heart of Asia' conference in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe later this month.

Today, India and Pakistan also began the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC). The meeting is being held after a gap of more than two-and-a-half years. A delegation from Pakistan reached New Delhi on Monday to hold talks with India under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

India and Pakistan and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will also hold a joint anti-terrorism exercise this year. In a positive indication amid frosty ties, Indian and Pakistani armies announced last month that they had begun to strictly adhere to ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir from the midnight of February 24.

Moreover, in recent weeks, Pakistani leadership and the army have been urging for the normalisation of relations between the two countries. Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier said that a stable relationship between India and Pakistan is key to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

India last month said that it desires "normal neighbourly" relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has told Pakistan that "talks and terror" cannot go together and has asked Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No compound or penal interest be charged from borrowers during loan moratorium period: SC

In a relief to borrowers, the Supreme Court Tuesday directed that no compound or penal interest be charged during the six-month loan moratorium period announced last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount already charged shall be re...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg: Granted competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation and is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 23 ANIPRNewswire Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited Glenmark has received final approval by the United States Food Drug Administration U.S. FDA for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg,...

German businesses say Easter lockdown will fuel bankruptcies

Germanys decision to extend the coronavirus lockdown and close stores over Easter could drive more businesses to bankruptcy and be counterproductive by encouraging people to flock to the shops beforehand, lobby groups said on Tuesday. The H...

Indian AI Pioneer develops COVID Health Passport

New Delhi India, March 23 ANINewsVoir Rishabh Sharma, Indias AI Pioneer, Founder of Thalamus Irwine in partnership with ITI, Ministry of Telecom very successfully developed a fully integrated digital Personal Health Passport COVID Passport ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021