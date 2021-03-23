Left Menu

We want dialogue with India to solve all issues including J&K, says Pak Charge d' Affaires

Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday said his country wants good neighbourly relations especially with India and wants to solve all bilateral issues with negotiations through dialogues especially Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:57 IST
We want dialogue with India to solve all issues including J&K, says Pak Charge d' Affaires
Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission Aftab Hasan Khan (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday said his country wants good neighbourly relations especially with India and wants to solve all bilateral issues with negotiations through dialogues especially Kashmir.

"I would like to emphasise that peace and stability in this region is essential for development of all the countries. Pakistan would like to have good neighbourly relations with all its neighbours especially India for durable peace and stability, it is essential that we solve all bilateral issues with negotiations through dialogues especially the issue of Jammu and Kashmir," Khan told ANI here. Meanwhile, after a gap of nearly two years, the top officials of India and Pakistan are holding a two-day meeting to discuss Indus water sharing between the two nations.

The annual dialogue is being held between Indus commissioners of the two countries. A seven-member Pakistani delegation led by the country's Indus Commissioner Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah arrived here on Monday. The Indian delegation is being led by PK Saxena and he has been joined by his advisors from the Central Water Commission, the Central Electricity Authority and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

The treaty warrants the two sides to meet once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Infusion Nurses Society (INS) 2021 theme 'Advancing Infusion Standards - Beyond Excellence' unveiled

New Delhi India, March 23 ANINewsVoir With a sharp focus on the safety of Patients and Healthcare Professionals and highlighting safe infusion practices, the 9th National Conference organized by Infusion Nurses Society held true to its them...

No compound or penal interest be charged from borrowers during loan moratorium period: SC

In a relief to borrowers, the Supreme Court Tuesday directed that no compound or penal interest be charged during the six-month loan moratorium period announced last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount already charged shall be re...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg: Granted competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation and is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 23 ANIPRNewswire Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited Glenmark has received final approval by the United States Food Drug Administration U.S. FDA for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg,...

German businesses say Easter lockdown will fuel bankruptcies

Germanys decision to extend the coronavirus lockdown and close stores over Easter could drive more businesses to bankruptcy and be counterproductive by encouraging people to flock to the shops beforehand, lobby groups said on Tuesday. The H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021