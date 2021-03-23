Two killed as avalanche hits Afghanistan's Shakai district
An avalanche in the Shakai district of Badakhshan province, northern Afghanistan killed two people and injured two others, a member of the provincial council Mahboub Rahman Talat said on Tuesday.ANI | Faizabad | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:46 IST
An avalanche in the Shakai district of Badakhshan province, northern Afghanistan killed two people and injured two others, a member of the provincial council Mahboub Rahman Talat said on Tuesday. The avalanche took place in the wee hours of Tuesday in the hilly Sangich village of the mountainous district.
The avalanche killed a father and a son, injuring two others from the same family, the official said, reported Xinhua. In Afghanistan, Badakhshan and the neighbouring Takhar, Kunduz, and Baghlan provinces have been receiving heavy rains and snowfall over the past couple of days. (ANI)
