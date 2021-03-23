Pakistan: Micro-smart lockdown imposed in Punjab's cities as COVID-19 cases rise

As the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan is on consistent rise, several cities of Punjab have resorted to a micro-smart lockdown to rein the spread of the pandemic. The Health Minister of Punjab province, Yasmin Rashid, said that the Covid-19 positivity rate witnessed a 12 per cent increase, Khaleej Times reported.

Punjab has reported 1,929 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial caseload past the 200,000 mark on Tuesday. The provincial total has risen to 200,969 and the death toll is 6,039. "Punjab government has issued new SOPs for public places, bazaars and other activities that involved gatherings," she said while speaking to a private news channel.

She said the Punjab government has done satisfactory arrangements to deal with the third wave of Coronavirus, adding, the district administration had started a crackdown on violations of SOPs (standard operating procedures). Dr Yasmin Rashid also said that Lahore was becoming the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, as 1,824 new cases have been reported.

Pakistan has reported 633,741 cases so far. 13,935 people have succumbed to the infection in the country. Last week, Pakistan imposed a complete ban on travel from 12 countries, including South Africa, Rwanda and Tanzania, in a bid to curb the spike of coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. (ANI)

