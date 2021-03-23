Left Menu

Pakistan: Micro-smart lockdown imposed in Punjab's cities as COVID-19 cases rise

As the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan is on consistent rise, several cities of Punjab have resorted to a micro-smart lockdown to rein the spread of the pandemic.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:03 IST
Pakistan: Micro-smart lockdown imposed in Punjab's cities as COVID-19 cases rise
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan is on consistent rise, several cities of Punjab have resorted to a micro-smart lockdown to rein the spread of the pandemic. The Health Minister of Punjab province, Yasmin Rashid, said that the Covid-19 positivity rate witnessed a 12 per cent increase, Khaleej Times reported.

Punjab has reported 1,929 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial caseload past the 200,000 mark on Tuesday. The provincial total has risen to 200,969 and the death toll is 6,039. "Punjab government has issued new SOPs for public places, bazaars and other activities that involved gatherings," she said while speaking to a private news channel.

She said the Punjab government has done satisfactory arrangements to deal with the third wave of Coronavirus, adding, the district administration had started a crackdown on violations of SOPs (standard operating procedures). Dr Yasmin Rashid also said that Lahore was becoming the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, as 1,824 new cases have been reported.

Pakistan has reported 633,741 cases so far. 13,935 people have succumbed to the infection in the country. Last week, Pakistan imposed a complete ban on travel from 12 countries, including South Africa, Rwanda and Tanzania, in a bid to curb the spike of coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana Ranaut's new look from 'Tejas' unveiled on her birthday

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts new look from her upcoming movie Tejas was unveiled on Tuesday. She will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer in the film. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the actors look ...

Congress leader held for indecent WhatsApp chat with woman bank manager

A Congress leader has been arrested for allegedly using obscene language in a conversation with a woman bank manager on a social media platform, police said on Tuesday.According to Uttarakhand Congress general secretary Vijay Saraswat, Azad...

Pandemic handling sours Nordic neighbours' view of Sweden, survey shows

Swedens handling of the pandemic, which has diverged from much of the rest of Europe in spurning lockdowns, has changed the way it is viewed by its Nordic neighbours for the worse, a study published on Tuesday showed. Almost 40 of responden...

CAA will be implemented 'in time'; Cong fooling people by saying it will not allow Act in Assam:Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been passed by the Parliament and will be implemented in time.Nadda after releasing the partys manifesto for the Assam elections said that the law, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021