Left Menu

Australian PM promises to improve treatment of women in politics

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised significant cultural change to improve the treatment of women in the parliament.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:08 IST
Australian PM promises to improve treatment of women in politics
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Image Credit: ANI

Canberra [Australia], March 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised significant cultural change to improve the treatment of women in the parliament. Morrison on Tuesday announced in Canberra that he would address every government staffer to discuss the mistreatment of women in the Parliament House.

It comes after a staffer was fired on Monday night after allegedly engaging in a lewd act on the desk of a female member of parliament (MP). The government has launched an investigation into fellow staffers who allegedly swapped images and videos filmed at the Parliament House. Morrison, who has faced criticism of his handling of rape allegations against a former staffer and the historical rape allegation denied by Attorney-General Christian Porter, said he was "shocked" and "disgusted" by the reports.

"I am shocked and I am disgusted. It is shameful. It is just absolutely shameful," he told reporters in the press conference while fighting back tears. "We must get this house in order. We must put the politics aside of these things and we must recognize this problem, acknowledge it, and we must fix it.

"These events have triggered, right across this building, and indeed right across the country, women who have put up with this rubbish and this crap for their entire lives, as their mothers did, as their grandmothers did." Morrison said he was "open" to a discussion about quotas for female representation in the Liberal Party after Industry Minister Karen Andrews said it was time for "serious considerations."

At the press conference, when asked about whether he had lost control of the ministerial staff, Morrison said that "no one individual" can be overwatch on every single inch of this place every second of the day. "What I am held accountable is what I do now and that is what I am outlining to you today. So you are free to make your criticisms and to stand on that pedestal but be careful," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana Ranaut's new look from 'Tejas' unveiled on her birthday

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts new look from her upcoming movie Tejas was unveiled on Tuesday. She will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer in the film. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the actors look ...

Congress leader held for indecent WhatsApp chat with woman bank manager

A Congress leader has been arrested for allegedly using obscene language in a conversation with a woman bank manager on a social media platform, police said on Tuesday.According to Uttarakhand Congress general secretary Vijay Saraswat, Azad...

Pandemic handling sours Nordic neighbours' view of Sweden, survey shows

Swedens handling of the pandemic, which has diverged from much of the rest of Europe in spurning lockdowns, has changed the way it is viewed by its Nordic neighbours for the worse, a study published on Tuesday showed. Almost 40 of responden...

CAA will be implemented 'in time'; Cong fooling people by saying it will not allow Act in Assam:Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been passed by the Parliament and will be implemented in time.Nadda after releasing the partys manifesto for the Assam elections said that the law, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021