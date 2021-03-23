Left Menu

Afghan Foreign Minister calls on NSA Doval, discusses bilateral, regional cooperation

Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Haneef Atmar, who is on a three-day visit to New Delhi, on Tuesday met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed enhanced bilateral and regional cooperation and achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:05 IST
Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar with NSA Ajit Doval (Source: Twitter/Mohammad Haneef Atmar). Image Credit: ANI

Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Haneef Atmar, who is on a three-day visit to New Delhi, on Tuesday met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed enhanced bilateral and regional cooperation and achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter after the meeting Atmar said that both sides had held discussions in political, security and economic spheres while addressing common security challenges.

"Great to meet with Indian NSA my dear friend Ajit Doval today. Great discussion on our cooperation in political, security & economic spheres. We stressed the need for enhanced bilateral & regional coop on addressing common security challenges & achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan," he tweeted. Earlier today, Atmar held talks with Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on various issues, including the expansion of bilateral relations and the peace process in Afghanistan, according to a statement

Atmar arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a three-day working visit to discuss a wide range of issues with the Indian government, including the international efforts to unblock the Afghan peace process in Doha and briefed Jaishankar on the results of last week's Moscow conference on Afghanistan. The two sides reviewed the Troika Peace Meeting in Moscow and assessed the final declaration of the meeting as positive for strengthening and advancing the peace process.

India stated its readiness to participate in regional conferences on peace and development in Afghanistan, including the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process in Tajikistan and Peace Talks in Turkey, read the statement. Last week, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin had visited India and then gone on to Afghanistan. The US administration has to decide on the future course of action in Afghanistan, especially on whether all US troops will be withdrawn by May 1 as agreed during the term of Donald Trump.

Atmar also thanked and appreciated India's effort for providing USD 3 billion for economic and development assistance to Afghanistan in the past two decades. He also expressed his gratitude to India for the delivery of 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, and for providing 75,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan.

Talking about the Shatoot Dam, Atmar lauded India's commitment and cooperation for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for its construction. (ANI)

