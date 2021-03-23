Aftermath of the Japanese boycott?. Make-up brand Shu Uemura withdraws from Korea after 16 years

Seoul [South Korea], March 23 (ANI/Global Economic): L'Oreal Korea. Provided by L'Oreal Korea; Resale and DB storage prohibited. Shu Uemura, a brand operated by French cosmetics company L'Oreal, withdraws from Korea after 16 years.

An official from L'Oreal Korea said Monday, "Shu Uemura's domestic business will be terminated at the end of September." Currently, there are 77 offline Shu Uemura stores, and after September, this product will only be available at duty-free stores.

Shu Uemura is a brand created by Japanese make-up artist Shu Uemura in 1967 and was acquired by L'Oreal in 2004. It first entered Korea in 2005. During the 2019 Japan-related boycott, Shu Uemura suffered serious damage to the business, including a 15% decline in sales at department stores.

An official in the distribution industry said, "Since Shu Uemura has an image of a Japanese company, it experienced a decline in popularity due to the Japan-related boycott." (ANI/Global Economic)

