Left Menu

US united with NATO allies to bring 'responsible' end to conflict in Afghanistan, says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington stood united with NATO allies in efforts to bring a "responsible" end to the conflict in Afghanistan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:47 IST
US united with NATO allies to bring 'responsible' end to conflict in Afghanistan, says Blinken
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], March 23 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington stood united with NATO allies in efforts to bring a "responsible" end to the conflict in Afghanistan. "Tactical decisions aside, we are united with our NATO allies in seeking to bring a responsible end to this conflict and to remove our troops from harm's way, just as we are collectively determined to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists who could threaten the United States or our allies," Blinken said at a press conference alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

The foreign ministers of NATO member states on Tuesday convened for a two-day in-person meeting in Brussels, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the Taliban movement urged the US to complete the pullout of its troops from Afghanistan by May 1 as agreed last year. Suhail Shaheen, a member of the movement's negotiating team, said at recent talks in Moscow that the US forces would violate the February 2020 agreement with the Taliban by staying in Afghanistan beyond the May deadline.

US President Joe Biden, in turn, told ABC News earlier in March that it would be "tough" for all US servicemen to leave Afghanistan by May 1. The US president also said that the final decision on the pullout of troops was yet to be made and Washington was consulting with its allies on the matter. The NBC News reported last week, citing sources, that the Biden administration was considering extending the US troop deployment in Afghanistan until November. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I will create my own beauty standard', says Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday shared that she wants to shatter the industry stereotype of how an actress should look on-screen. Bhumi, who has done remarkable films like her debut Dum Laga Ke Haisha -- which saw her as an overwe...

After record-breaking fifty on debut, Krunal Pandya breaks down remembering late father

India batsman Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest fifty by an ODI debutant during the first match against England here on Tuesday and broke down remembering his father who died in January this year after suffering a heart attack.The 30-year-o...

Sustainable Lifestyle Brand Adyaway Closes Undisclosed Amount in Seed Round

The seed funding will be used for business growth and expansion New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Adyaway, a Gurgaon based sustainable lifestyle brand founded by Keshav Kumar is all set to penetrate the branded spice category and plans to de...

No shortage of COVID vaccine in state:Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said there was no shortage of COVID vaccine in the state.There is no shortage of vaccine in the state. We have discussed this with the Centre and the Centre has assured us there will be no sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021