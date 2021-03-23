Malaysia reports 1,384 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], March 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,384 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 335,540, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday. Health ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a press statement, that nine of the new cases are imported and 1,375 are locally transmitted cases.

Six more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,244. Another 1,058 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 319,842 or 95.3 percent of all cases.

Advertisement

Of the remaining 14,454 active cases, 148 are being held in intensive care and 62 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)