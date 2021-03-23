MEA thinktank, International Organisation for Migration collaborate for joint study on migration

Left Menu

The India Centre for Migration (ICM), a research think tank of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) entered into a collaboration for a joint study on "Strengthening data-informed and migrant-centered migration management frameworks in India".

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Centre for Migration (ICM), a research think tank of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) entered into a collaboration for a joint study on "Strengthening data-informed and migrant-centered migration management frameworks in India". According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the project was launched by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV&OIA) and Chairman of ICM on Tuesday. This project comes at a time when post-Covid recovery efforts to address the issues of international migration have gained momentum.

The project will study; best practices with regard to international migration data management to strengthen evidence-based policymaking, and explore opportunities for new migration corridors based on sectoral data and trends, as per the release. "A key objective of the study is to augment practical information for aspiring Indian migrants in emerging sectors in new destinations. An analysis of evidence-based best practices will strengthen the mechanisms for migration governance. The project also aims to provide a gender-sensitive strategy, in line with the objectives of the government to adopt and mainstream a gender-sensitive approach and policies," the release read.

It added, "The joint studies under the project will also examine the impact of changes in technology, economic environment and the Covid-19 situation; explore possibilities for skilling and for concluding bilateral and multilateral agreements; and analyse evidence-based approaches for safe, legal, smart and sustainable migration." It will facilitate the implementation of the government's migrant-centric and evidence-based policies to better address migrant interests and also enhance labour market opportunities for Indian workers, in both traditional and new destinations. (ANI)

