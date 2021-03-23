Left Menu

Biden calls for assault weapons ban after Colorado shooting

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on lawmakers to impose a ban on assault weapons in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, and close the existing loopholes in the background check system.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:37 IST
Biden calls for assault weapons ban after Colorado shooting
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on lawmakers to impose a ban on assault weapons in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, and close the existing loopholes in the background check system. "I don't need to wait another minute to take common-sense steps or save the lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act," Biden said as quoted by Sputnik. "We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again."

Biden emphasized that he got that done what he was a senator, making it a law that brought down mass killings, and lawmakers today should follow suit. "We can close the loopholes on our background check system, including the Charleston loophole. That's one of the best tools we have right now to prevent gun violence. The Senate should immediately pass, let me say it again, the United States Senate... should immediately pass the two House-passed bills to close loopholes in the background check system," Biden said.

The President said said he is not going to speculate on the motive behind the Colorado shooting because they do not have all the details. "You can ask me to speculate [on] what happened, why it happened, and I am not going to do that now because we do not have all the information," Biden told reporters at the White House.

The US leader said he received updates on the situation form the US Attorney General, FBI Director and Colorado Governor, and plans to speak with the Mayor of Boulder later in the day. Ten people, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene were killed in Monday's shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, local police said.

The US President in a proclamation said that as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated, "I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 27, 2021." Biden also directed that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netherlands extends lockdown due to rising COVID-19 infections

The Dutch government with extend coronavirus lockdown measures by three weeks until April 20 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte, speaking in a live press con...

Need to lean from Bhagat Singh on how to fight 'autocratic' regime: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said people should take inspiration from freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh to fight an autocratic regime to save democracy in the country.The minister was speaking at an event organised to...

Bolsonaro swears in fourth Brazilian health minister as pandemic spirals

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday swore in his fourth health minister since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, as the country struggles with a record-breaking surge in deaths that is overwhelming its healthcare system. Bo...

Anil Deshmukh issues statement `to set record straight'

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said he was extremely disturbed by the campaign of slander against him and wanted to set the record straight about his hospitalization last month.Deshmukh is under fire after former Mumbai ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021