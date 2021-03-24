Left Menu

COVID-19 restrictions in Netherlands extended until April 20

The restrictive measures introduced in the Netherlands in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been extended until April 20, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 09:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], March 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The restrictive measures introduced in the Netherlands in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been extended until April 20, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said. "At present, we cannot abandon the restrictive measures," Rutte said at a press conference, adding that the measures had been extended until April 20.

He also said that the curfew from March 31 would not start at 21:00, but at 22:00. Recommendations to refrain from traveling abroad remain until May 15.

The Dutch authorities introduced an almost complete lockdown on December 15, 2020. All stores in the country were closed, except for those selling food and essential goods. Also, restaurants and cafes, museums and theaters, amusement parks and zoos, casinos and saunas, swimming pools, sports facilities, catering points, hairdressing salons, beauty salons and tattoo parlors were closed. In February, the authorities announced a series of concessions. The work of kindergartens, schools and secondary specialized institutions resumed, then the work of contact professions was allowed: hairdressers and beauty salons were opened. Some shops also started working. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

