Netanyahu thanks Israelis for 'huge victory' in parliamentary elections

Israeli Prime Minister and Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu thanked fellow citizens for the "huge victory" in parliamentary elections and added that the country needed a strong government.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:47 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli Prime Minister and Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu thanked fellow citizens for the "huge victory" in parliamentary elections and added that the country needed a strong government. "Citizens of Israel - thank you! You gave a huge victory to the right and to Likud under my leadership," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

He said citizens wanted a "strong and sustainable right-wing government" that would preserve Israel's economy and security. According to an exit poll by the Kan public broadcasting corporation, Netanyahu's Likud party is leading in the elections to the Knesset with 31 mandates, while Yesh Atid is in second place with 18 mandates. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

