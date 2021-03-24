PM Modi thanks UNITAR for lauding India's remarkable progress to reduce pre-mature mortality from NCDs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the UN Institute for Training & Research (UNITAR) for lauding India's remarkable progress to reduce pre-mature mortality from non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said India is at the forefront of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases and further wellness.

"India is at the forefront of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases and further wellness. Grateful to UNITAR for their kind words. Together, we all have to make our planet healthier," PM Modi tweeted. Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs informed that UNITAR commends India's remarkable progress to reduce pre-mature mortality from NCDs.

"Long strides towards tackling non-communicable diseases (NCD) UNITARcommends India's remarkable progress to reduce pre-mature mortality from NCDs & seeks cooperation with GoI to promote lessons learned from implementation of the NMAP for Prevention and Control of Common NCDs," the spokesperson tweeted. "As Pharmacy of the World, ready to serve the interest of whole humanity! Leveraging India's position as the largest vaccine and quality assured generic NCD drugs manufacturer to enable The Defeat-NCD Partnership - an important component of UNITAR's programme portfolio," the spokesperson said in another tweet.

As per WHO's Global Health observatory, India succeeded in reducing premature NCD-related mortalities from 503 to 490 per 1 lakh population between 2015 and 2019. (ANI)

