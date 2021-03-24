Israeli army strikes Hamas military facilities in Gaza strip in response to rocket attack

The Israeli air forces have hit military targets of Palestine's Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday. Late on Tuesday, the IDF reported that a rocket was fired from the enclave toward Israel. The rocket landed in the area of the city of Beer Sheva, where Prime Minister and Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrived earlier in the day as the country held the parliamentary elections, according to Sputnik.

"In response to the rocket fired from Gaza into Israel tonight, IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and military post. Hamas will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians," the IDF said on Twitter. The announcement of the retaliatory attack on Hamas facilities came as Netanyahu addressed his supporters in the headquarters of the Lukid Party, which won the elections by a wide margin, according to the findings of an exit poll by the Kan public broadcaster, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

