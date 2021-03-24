Left Menu

Gilgit Baltistan doctors protest after being denied regularisation, post-graduation admission

Doctors in the Gilgit Baltistan region of Pakistan occupied Kashmir's (PoK) on Wednesday protested against the Pakistan government after they were denied regularisation and post-graduation admission.

Gilgit Baltistan doctors protesting after being denied regularisation, post-graduation admission (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Doctors in the Gilgit Baltistan region of Pakistan occupied Kashmir's (PoK) on Wednesday protested against the Pakistan government after they were denied regularisation and post-graduation admission. "We have gathered here to protest against being denied regularisation and post-graduation admission. The district administration is dead. This is an insult to doctors. We will take the necessary steps," said one of the protesting doctors.

Several doctors had gathered for contract regularisation which was passed in 2020 by the government but is yet to be signed. "The protest is related to contract regularisation that was passed in 2020. It has yet not been signed. We have been made to wait since March 9. They are not even disclosing the reason behind this delay. Doctors have been working for a long time and they have not been regularised yet. We visited many offices and officials but they have not responded on the matter. This is why we are protesting," said another protestor.

"Stop! Exploitation of Young Doctors and acknowledge their invaluable services," - Young Doctors' Association - Gilgit Baltistan (YDA GB), read a banner in the protest. Speaking about the dearth of tertiary hospitals in Gilgit Baltistan, a doctor said, "Shame on the administration, there are around 40-50 doctors who passed part 1 and are yet not placed anywhere. The reason behind this is the absence of tertiary hospitals in Gilgit Baltistan."

The protesting doctors expressed their displeasure over the allotment of training slots too. "The post-graduation trainees have yet not been assigned induction slots, we have made the request to the respective departments. We want that GB doctors should be inducted in their respective slots or else the curriculum will expire. There are many doctors who have not been allotted training slots even after three years. Their part 1 just expired," said a young doctor. (ANI)

