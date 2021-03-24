Left Menu

EU foreign policy chief Borrell qualifies Russia as 'dangerous neighbour'

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell qualified Russia on Wednesday as a dangerous neighbour but called for continuing dialogue to discuss such issues as the Iran nuclear deal and the climate change.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:25 IST
EU foreign policy chief Borrell qualifies Russia as 'dangerous neighbour'
High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Image Credit: ANI

Brussels [Belgium], March 24 (ANI/Sputnik): EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell qualified Russia on Wednesday as a dangerous neighbour but called for continuing dialogue to discuss such issues as the Iran nuclear deal and the climate change.

Borrell made the comments upon his arrival to Brussels for participating in the talks of the NATO foreign ministers,

"We are facing Russia which is driving things away from the European values, becoming a more and more authoritarian country, and we have to react ... These days, we have been sanctioning six high-level Russian officials with activity related to the [Russian opposition figure Alexey] Navalny poisoning, there are also other issues like disinformation, cyberattacks ... All that is on the agenda today. So I am really looking forward to continue cooperating with the NATO partners on the definition of the EU reaction in front of the authoritarian Russia," Borrell added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sometimes I do think about Olympic selection and feel pressure: Chinky Yadav

She is an Olympic quota holder but the occasional thought about whether she would compete in the Tokyo Games leaves Chinky Yadav worried, thanks to the incredible depth of talent in Indian shooting.While a quota definitely puts a shooter at...

India enjoys investment grade rating, do not see a downgrade because of higher spending, says FM.

India enjoys investment grade rating, do not see a downgrade because of higher spending, says FM....

SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant crosses 92 MT of crude steel production

Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown, Rourkela Steel Plant RSP has set a record by producing 92 million tonne of crude steel production on March 21, officials said.Since the very beginning, RSP under the Ste...

Ship in blocked convoy in Suez Canal on move, say source and witness

The first ship from a convoy that had been blocked by a stranded vessel in the Suez Canal is on the move, indicating a resumption of traffic in the waterway, a shipping source and witness said on Wednesday.Port agent GAC said the stranded s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021