Left Menu

3 die in quake in China's Xinjiang: Report

At least three people have died in a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that jolted Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang on early Wednesday morning.

ANI | Xinjiang | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:21 IST
3 die in quake in China's Xinjiang: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least three people have died in a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that jolted Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang on early Wednesday morning. Houses of 65 households were damaged to varying degrees, according to the regional emergency management department, Chinese-state media Xinhua reported.

A total of 278 residents living in dangerous areas were transferred to safe places, the local government said. Ten aftershocks were recorded, with the largest magnitude of 3.4.

The epicentre was monitored at 41.70 degrees north latitude and 81.11 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, and about 64 km from the county seat of Baicheng under Aksu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Poland reports 30,000 new coronavirus cases daily; Spaniards line up as AstraZeneca shots resume and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.India detects double mutant coronavirus variant in western stateIndia has detected a double mutant variant of the novel coronavirus in 206 samples in the worst-hit western state of Mahara...

World News Roundup: Silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freed; one pregnant woman searches for her husband and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.No noises, only birds silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freedMyanmars junta freed hundreds of demonstrators on Wednesday arrested during its months-long crackdown on protests, while...

Soccer-Mussolini’s great-grandson pens professional contract with Lazio

The great-grandson of Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini has signed his first professional contract with Serie A soccer team Lazio. Romano Floriani Mussolini, 18, was called up to the Roman clubs Under-19 team in February and has fea...

How Delhi Police met Corona challenge, served people to win hearts

Since the nationwide lockdown was put in place beginning March 24, last year, the Delhi Police has been confronted with an unprecedented challenge of overcoming several challenges, which they met, serving people and winning hearts. As the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021