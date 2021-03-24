Left Menu

4 killed, dozens injured in bus attack in northeastern Kenya

At least four passengers were killed and dozens of others injured early Wednesday when a bus ran over a roadside improvised explosive device in northeastern Kenya's Mandera County, local authorities said.

ANI | Nairobi | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nairobi [Kenya], March 24 (ANI/Xinhua): At least four passengers were killed and dozens of others injured early Wednesday when a bus ran over a roadside improvised explosive device in northeastern Kenya's Mandera County, local authorities said. The bus was en route to the town of Mandera from the town of Lafey, said Mandera County Governor Ali Roba.

Rono Bunei, northeastern regional police commander, confirmed the incident, adding police officers have been dispatched to the scene to hunt for those behind the incident. Witnesses said the bus was extensively damaged after it landed on impact. Local police said the number of casualties may increase.

The bus attack came a day after local security agents foiled an attempt by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists to attack a police camp in Lafey. It is believed that the same group is behind the bus attack, media reports said.

The Somalia-based terrorist group has been targeting Kenya-Somalia border areas and killing innocent citizens since Kenyan soldiers entered Somalia in 2011 to secure the two countries' shared border. (ANI/Xinhua)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

