Poland to receive 7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

Poland will receive 7 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in the coming four weeks, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Warsaw [Poland], March 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Poland will receive 7 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in the coming four weeks, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday. "Seven million doses will be delivered to Poland in the next four weeks. It's good news," Morawiecki told reporters.

So far, Poland has received over 6.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from three manufacturers; Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Over 5 million people in the country, which has a population of 38 million, have been already vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Morawiecki. Over the past day, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Poland has increased by a record 29,978, while the total case count in the country is over 2 million. Given the worsening epidemiological situation, the government has introduced a nationwide partial lockdown on Friday. (ANI/Sputnik)

