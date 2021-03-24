Left Menu

Germany's Merkel scraps Easter lockdown plan after backlash

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has unexpectedly halted a plan for a very strict lockdown over the Easter holidays that would have started Thursday next week, saying she was mistaken regarding the issue.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:19 IST
Germany's Merkel scraps Easter lockdown plan after backlash
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has unexpectedly halted a plan for a very strict lockdown over the Easter holidays that would have started Thursday next week, saying she was mistaken regarding the issue. "I decided this morning not to implement a regulation that was agreed on Monday in order to make Maundy Thursday and Holy Saturday extra rest days, but rather to stop it," she told reporters as quoted by Sputnik.

The news briefing was called following a quickly arranged video conference featuring Merkel and 16 state governors on Wednesday morning. Sputnik citing German media reported that the plan for a five-day shutdown over Easter was met with a backlash. Businesses, which have been struggling to stay afloat amid the continuing lockdown, said they had been left in the dark about the plan.

Merkel told reporters that the idea of forcing Germany into Easter "rest" from April 1 to April 5 was conceived with good intention but admitted that it could not be implemented properly in the short time available. She apologized to the nation for causing "additional uncertainty." "This mistake is solely my mistake because in the end, I bear the ultimate responsibility in my capacity, including for the Monday decision on the so-called Easter rest," she said.

Wednesday's announcement marks the second reversal in a month. Merkel announced the start of a cautious reopening in March but then backpedaled on the plan this week after Germany saw a spike in coronavirus cases linked to mutated strains in what is already the third wave of the pandemic, Sputnik reported further. Merkel on Tuesday (local time) extended Covid-19 restrictions till April 18, including strict Easter lockdown that will be held online.

Germany has registered almost 2.7 million infection cases and 75,212 deaths since the outbreak began a year ago. The national institute for infectious diseases reported 15,813 new cases and 248 deaths on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: We didn't capitalise on key periods in the first ODI, says Bairstow

England batsman Jonny Bairstow on Wednesday said that the side made huge mistakes in the first ODI against India which saw them losing key moments and the game too. Bairstow might have played a 94-run knock, but the Indian bowlers came back...

EXCLUSIVE-India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge, sources say

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India SII, the worlds biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources told Reuters. The mo...

APEDA organizes virtual Buyer Seller Meet with Nepal

In a bid to strengthen the footprint of Indias agricultural and processed food products export to Nepal, APEDA organized a virtual Buyer Seller Meet BSM in association with Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.The BSM was organised yesterday on 23rd M...

Nisargopchar Mahotsav observed at Urulikanchan’s Nisargopchar Ashram

Nisargopchar Mahotsav has been observed on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at Urulikanchans Nisargopchar Ashram in association with the Pune-based National Institute of Naturopathy, to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021