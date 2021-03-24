Left Menu

14 Arrested in Bristol After Protest Against New Police Bill - Law Enforcement

Over a dozen people were arrested in the English city of Bristol after a protest against a new bill that would grant law enforcement new powers at demonstrations, Avon and Somerset Police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Bristol | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:35 IST
14 Arrested in Bristol After Protest Against New Police Bill - Law Enforcement
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bristol [England], March 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Over a dozen people were arrested in the English city of Bristol after a protest against a new bill that would grant law enforcement new powers at demonstrations, Avon and Somerset Police said on Wednesday. "A protest in Bristol of around 200 people has now concluded after officers enforced COVID-19 legislation," police said in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday, adding that "A total of 14 people were arrested for offences including breaches of COVID-19 legislation and obstruction of a highway."

According to Avon and Somerset Police, one of the detained was arrested for offences connected with the violent disorder in Bristol on Sunday. "Officers had engaged with protestors and asked them to disperse, but tents and a sound system were set up so it was abundantly clear they were intent on remaining at the location, in spite of legislation in place to protect public health," Chief Superintendent Claire Armes said as quoted in the Wednesday release.

The protest held in Bristol late on Tuesday night was against the government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. It followed the Sunday violent riots in the city against the expansion of police powers. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the Sunday riots in Bristol unacceptable.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel and Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees have also condemned the Bristol violence against law enforcement officers. Rees said on Sunday that lawlessness such as the Sunday events in the city would not help tackle political, economic and social inequality. The mayor admitted that the bill on the expansion of police powers in Bristol had its flaws but attacking law enforcement officers were not going to help improve it.

Several hundred people gathered in central Bristol on Sunday, protesting against the expansion of police powers at demonstrations. Protesters were spraying paint and throwing objects at law enforcement officers. They set fire to police vehicles and broke the windows of a police station. About 20 police officers were injured during the riots and two of them were hospitalized with fractures. Avon and Somerset Police stressed on Sunday that all those responsible for violence and damage would be held accountable. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: We didn't capitalise on key periods in the first ODI, says Bairstow

England batsman Jonny Bairstow on Wednesday said that the side made huge mistakes in the first ODI against India which saw them losing key moments and the game too. Bairstow might have played a 94-run knock, but the Indian bowlers came back...

EXCLUSIVE-India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge, sources say

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India SII, the worlds biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources told Reuters. The mo...

APEDA organizes virtual Buyer Seller Meet with Nepal

In a bid to strengthen the footprint of Indias agricultural and processed food products export to Nepal, APEDA organized a virtual Buyer Seller Meet BSM in association with Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.The BSM was organised yesterday on 23rd M...

Nisargopchar Mahotsav observed at Urulikanchan’s Nisargopchar Ashram

Nisargopchar Mahotsav has been observed on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at Urulikanchans Nisargopchar Ashram in association with the Pune-based National Institute of Naturopathy, to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021