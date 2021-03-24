Six-week decline in global Covid-19 deaths has stalled: WHO

A six-week decline in global Covid-19 deaths has stalled, with cases continuing to rise for the fourth consecutive week, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported Tuesday, citing figures it had received on Sunday. The global health body's data showed nearly 3.3 million new coronavirus cases globally and 60,000 additional deaths in the week leading up to March 21.

CNN citing the data reported that Brazil, the United States, India, France, and Italy had the highest numbers of new cases, according to the report. Regions in Europe and the Americas account for nearly 80 per cent of all cases and deaths. WHO has also reported a continued increase in Covid-19 variants of concern around the world.

CNN reported further that the report said the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the UK, the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa, and the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil demonstrated increased transmissibility "and a veracity to rapidly replace other circulating strains." Globally, as of 3:52 pm CET, 23 March 2021, there have been 123,419,065 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,719,163 deaths, reported the WHO (ANI).

