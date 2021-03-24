Left Menu

Six-week decline in global Covid-19 deaths has stalled: WHO

A six-week decline in global Covid-19 deaths has stalled, with cases continuing to rise for the fourth consecutive week, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported Tuesday, citing figures it had received on Sunday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:37 IST
Six-week decline in global Covid-19 deaths has stalled: WHO
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A six-week decline in global Covid-19 deaths has stalled, with cases continuing to rise for the fourth consecutive week, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported Tuesday, citing figures it had received on Sunday. The global health body's data showed nearly 3.3 million new coronavirus cases globally and 60,000 additional deaths in the week leading up to March 21.

CNN citing the data reported that Brazil, the United States, India, France, and Italy had the highest numbers of new cases, according to the report. Regions in Europe and the Americas account for nearly 80 per cent of all cases and deaths. WHO has also reported a continued increase in Covid-19 variants of concern around the world.

CNN reported further that the report said the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the UK, the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa, and the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil demonstrated increased transmissibility "and a veracity to rapidly replace other circulating strains." Globally, as of 3:52 pm CET, 23 March 2021, there have been 123,419,065 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,719,163 deaths, reported the WHO (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: We didn't capitalise on key periods in the first ODI, says Bairstow

England batsman Jonny Bairstow on Wednesday said that the side made huge mistakes in the first ODI against India which saw them losing key moments and the game too. Bairstow might have played a 94-run knock, but the Indian bowlers came back...

EXCLUSIVE-India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge, sources say

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India SII, the worlds biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources told Reuters. The mo...

APEDA organizes virtual Buyer Seller Meet with Nepal

In a bid to strengthen the footprint of Indias agricultural and processed food products export to Nepal, APEDA organized a virtual Buyer Seller Meet BSM in association with Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.The BSM was organised yesterday on 23rd M...

Nisargopchar Mahotsav observed at Urulikanchan’s Nisargopchar Ashram

Nisargopchar Mahotsav has been observed on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at Urulikanchans Nisargopchar Ashram in association with the Pune-based National Institute of Naturopathy, to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021