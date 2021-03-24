Left Menu

Oman reports 741 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 153,105

The Omani Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 741 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 153,105, the official Oman News Agency reported.

24-03-2021
Muscat [Oman], March 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 741 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 153,105, the official Oman News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, 374 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 140,220 while 11 deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 1,644, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the novel coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

