Oman reports 741 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 153,105

Muscat [Oman], March 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 741 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 153,105, the official Oman News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, 374 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 140,220 while 11 deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 1,644, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the novel coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

