Nobel Prize winners to be announced in Stockholm, Oslo in October

Stockholm [Sweden], March 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Winners of this year's Nobel Prize will be announced in early October in Stockholm and Oslo, the Nobel Foundation said on Wednesday. "This year's Nobel Prize announcements will take place from 4-11 October," the foundation said in a statement.

According to the foundation's schedule, the prize for medicine will be announced on October 4 at the Karolinska Institutet medical university, the ones for physics and chemistry -- on October 5 and October 6 at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the one for literature -- on October 7 and the peace prize - on October 8. The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel will be announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on October 11.

Earlier in the month, it was reported that 329 candidates had been nominated for the peace prize, including former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, environmental activist Greta Thunberg, and former US President Donald Trump. (ANI/Sputnik)

