Opposition parties call for confidence vote in Merkel Govt after Easter Shutdown debacle

Three opposition parties in Germany called for a vote of confidence in Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration on Wednesday after she admitted that a scrapped plan for a radical Easter shutdown was a mistake.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:52 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], March 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Three opposition parties in Germany called for a vote of confidence in Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration on Wednesday after she admitted that a scrapped plan for a radical Easter shutdown was a mistake. In an embarrassing U-turn, Merkel told a news conference on Wednesday she had reconsidered forcing Germany into a five-day "Easter rest" from Thursday next week, saying there was not enough time for logistical preparations. She said the entire plan was her mistake.

"The chancellor can no longer be sure about having the full support of her coalition. It would be advisable to hold a vote of confidence in the German parliament to gauge the ability of Ms. Merkel's government to perform," Christian Lindner, the leader of the liberal Free Democratic Party, tweeted. Dietmar Bartsch, coleader of The Left party, challenged Merkel in parliament. He said her admission of the mistake was commendable but wondered if she still thought that her Social Democratic and Christian Social coalition partners would take her side.

"I would urge you to seek assurances that you still have their (CSU's) and the SPD's trust here in parliament because what is happening here is really unacceptable," he said. Bartsch also accused Merkel of "dilettantism" in a comment to the Funke media group, saying "she must face a confidence vote in the German parliament." He said there was a "veritable crisis of trust in the political leadership."

Gottfried Curio, a parliament member for the right-wing AfD party, asked Merkel in parliament whether her rushing into a stricter lockdown without considering its implications was not enough for her to face a vote of confidence, "or do you not trust your coalition partners on this?" Merkel said she had nothing to add. (ANI/Sputnik)

