3 killed, 13 injured in bomb blast in Balochistan's Chaman

Three people were killed and 13 others were injured in a bomb blast in front of the Levies Lines in the Baloch city of Chaman on Tuesday evening. "It was an improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle which targeted a police vehicle carrying the SHO of Saddar police station," Dawn quoted Qila Abdullah's deputy commissioner as saying.

He said that the bomb was detonated using a remote control device when police vehicles reached near the Levies Lines. The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the bombing, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, several shops were damaged in the blast. (ANI)

