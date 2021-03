Bolivian Air Force plane crashes into house, 1 killed

One person was killed, two others suffered injuries as a Bolivian air force fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the Sacaba municipality of Chapare province in Bolivia on Wednesday. The crashed jet was a training aircraft, Sputnik reported. It is unclear what caused the accident.

All three of them were reportedly residents of the house. The two-seat jet's pilots reportedly managed to eject from the aircraft and landed safely. Police have cordoned off the area of the crash, and firefighters are working on extinguishing the flames, which had started in the house as a result of the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

