Left Menu

6 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Pakistan

Six people were killed and three others injured when a passenger van collided with a truck in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Wednesday.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:37 IST
6 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Pakistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Six people were killed and three others injured when a passenger van collided with a truck in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Wednesday. The accident happened in the Mastung area of the province when the van carrying about a dozen passengers hit into the truck coming from the opposite direction, Xinhua reported citing an official.

The deceased including two women, were members of the same family, whereas the injured were also their close relatives, the reports said. The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where one of them is in critical condition.

Road accidents are frequent in Balochistan mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles and roads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,89,001 persons received vaccine jabs in Maharashtra on Tuesday

As many as 1,89,001 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally to 47,80,402, officials said here.The data was released on Wednesday.There would be a significant drop in numbers on Wednesday becaus...

Independent MP Navneet Rana brings up Param Bir Singh's letter during Zero Hour

Allegations levelled by former Mumbai commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh echoed in Lok Sabha again on Wednesday.Independent MP from Amaravati in Maharashtra, Navneet Rana, raised the issue during Ze...

Parliament passes bill that gives primacy to L-G in Delhi; Kejriwal says 'sad day for Indian democracy'

The Delhi government will now have to seek the opinion of the lieutenant governor before any executive action after the passage of GNCTD bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday which was termed as a sad day for Indian democracy by Delhi Chief Mini...

CBI files case against DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Wednesday filed a case against DHFL and Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with criminal conspiracy in PM Gramin Awaas Yojana and loan case. They had opened a fictitious Bandra Branch of DHFL to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021