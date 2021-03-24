Mauritius PM thanks India's support for providing COVID-19 vaccines

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards the government of India for providing COVID-19 vaccines to the country. "I would like to place on record our deepest gratitude to the government of India for the generous donation of 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and also for its acceptance to supply to Mauritius a further 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 200,000 doses of COVAXIN," the Prime Minister said according to a clip shared by the Indian Embassy in Mauritius.

The Indian embassy tweeted the video and wrote: "Thank you Hon'ble PM @JugnauthKumar for your kind words of appreciation to the Government of India for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to Mauritius." In a unified attempt to free the world of coronavirus, India on Friday handed over to Mauritius a commercial supply of 200,000 doses of Covaxin vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

"Commercial supply of 200,000 doses of 'Made in India' vaccines was handed over to Mauritius in a restricted ceremony today fighting the pandemic together," India in Mauritius tweeted.Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Jugnauth entered the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) with Mauritius. Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. 72 countries have already received vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme. Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic. (ANI)

