Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai projects fully compliant with Indus Water Treaty, India tells Pakistan

India has conveyed to Pakistan that Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48 MW) projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty and provided technical data in support of its position at the meeting of Indus Commissioners of the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:28 IST
Representative Imag. Image Credit: ANI

India has conveyed to Pakistan that Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48 MW) projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty and provided technical data in support of its position at the meeting of Indus Commissioners of the two countries. The annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) comprising of Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan was held on March 23-24, 2021 in New Delhi.

Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, the two Commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan. The meeting could not be held last year due to restrictions induced by the prevailing Covid 19 pandemic situation.

"Discussions continued on designs of two Indian projects, namely, Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48 MW). Indian side held that these projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Treaty and provided technical data in support of its position," a Ministry of External Affairs release said. It said the Pakistan side requested India for sharing information on the design of other Indian hydropower projects being planned to be developed.

Indian side assured that the information will be supplied as and when required to be supplied under the provisions of the treaty. The release said that the meeting was held in a cordial manner.

"Both the commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to interact more frequently in an attempt to resolve the issues by bilateral discussions under the Treaty," the release said. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC in Pakistan on mutually convenient dates.

Indus Water treaty (IWT) has survived three wars and has been adhered to by all 14 Indian Prime Ministers. The treaty was inked during the tenure of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The treaty gives the waters of eastern rivers--the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej--to India and that of western rivers-- Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab--to Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

