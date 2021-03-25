Left Menu

Merkel to not initiate confidence vote in her govt after Easter shutdown debacle

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not initiate a confidence vote in her government in the parliament over the situation around the coronavirus-linked Easter lockdown.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 25-03-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 09:47 IST
Merkel to not initiate confidence vote in her govt after Easter shutdown debacle
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], March 25 (ANI/Sputnik): German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not initiate a confidence vote in her government in the parliament over the situation around the coronavirus-linked Easter lockdown. In an embarrassing U-turn, Merkel told a news conference on Wednesday she had reconsidered forcing Germany into a five-day "Easter rest" from Thursday next week, saying there was not enough time for logistical preparations. She said the entire plan was her mistake. After that three German political parties - the liberal Free Democratic Party, left-wing Die Linke and the euroskeptic Alternative for Germany - called on Merkel to initiate a confidence vote.

"No, I will not do that ... Today, I have apologized to people for the mistake. I believe that this was the right move. I enjoy the support of the whole federal government and parliament in other issues. There is no need in that and I will not do that," Merkel told Das Erste broadcaster on late Wednesday when asked about the calls for the confidence vote. The chancellor added that the main goal for the country was to cope with the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 124.68 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.74 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. Germany has confirmed over 2.7 million COVID-19 cases so far, with more than 75,000 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jubilant Foodworks to bring Popeyes to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan

Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks has entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with PLK APAC Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc, to develop, establish, own and operate hundreds of P...

Bolsonaro under fire as Brazil hits 300,000 virus deaths

Mere miles from Brazils presidential palace, the bodies of COVID-19 victims were laid on floors of hospitals whose morgues were overflowing. Lawmakers fielded calls from panicked constituents across the country, where thousands awaited inte...

Frequently eating meals prepared away from home linked to increased death risk

Time to ditch the takeaways A new study has found that frequently eating out is significantly associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. The findings of the study appeared in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrit...

Maintaining banking sector health with strong capital base, ethics-driven governance remains policy priority: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Maintaining banking sector health with strong capital base, ethics-driven governance remains policy priority RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021