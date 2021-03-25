Left Menu

Around 20,000 remain stranded by flooding in eastern Australia

Around 20,000 people remained stranded by major flooding in eastern Australia on Thursday, with water levels yet to drop in some parts despite an end to the rain.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 25-03-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 10:20 IST
Around 20,000 remain stranded by flooding in eastern Australia
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sydney [Australia], March 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Around 20,000 people remained stranded by major flooding in eastern Australia on Thursday, with water levels yet to drop in some parts despite an end to the rain. "The weather systems that brought heavy rain to parts of eastern Australia have well and truly moved off into the Tasman Sea," the Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.

New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian said with no rain forecast for the week ahead, floodwaters would gradually recede in most regions. "It's believed that most river systems have peaked, however, complacency is a concern for us. We need to make sure that everybody stays out of floodwaters," she said.

"The currents are very strong... and unpredictable flows will continue to occur in communities that haven't seen this amount of rainfall for up to 50 or 100 years." Berejiklian called on residents to be patient while the threat subsided, particularly those who were still unable to return to their homes.

She said that 3,000 people had been able to return to their homes to assess damage, but tens of thousands more remained evacuated. "Good weather today again will allow us to resupply a number of areas, particularly around the Hawkesbury," NSW State Emergency Service Carlene York said.

As water continued to flow into rivers, flood alerts remained in place for parts of northern NSW and the south coast of neighboring state, Queensland. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jubilant Foodworks to bring Popeyes to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan

Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks has entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with PLK APAC Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc, to develop, establish, own and operate hundreds of P...

Bolsonaro under fire as Brazil hits 300,000 virus deaths

Mere miles from Brazils presidential palace, the bodies of COVID-19 victims were laid on floors of hospitals whose morgues were overflowing. Lawmakers fielded calls from panicked constituents across the country, where thousands awaited inte...

Frequently eating meals prepared away from home linked to increased death risk

Time to ditch the takeaways A new study has found that frequently eating out is significantly associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. The findings of the study appeared in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrit...

Maintaining banking sector health with strong capital base, ethics-driven governance remains policy priority: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Maintaining banking sector health with strong capital base, ethics-driven governance remains policy priority RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021