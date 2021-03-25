50k COVID-19 vaccination letters sent to education staff in Singapore

During the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive to people offering essential and front-line services in Singapore, nearly 50,000 letters were sent to the teachers in the first batch of invitation, encouraging staff in the education sector to take their jabs so as to reduce the risk of transmission in the community. According to the Education Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, more than 80 per cent of staff in educational institutions, who were invited to take the Covid-19 vaccine on March 10, have appreciated it and made appointments for it.

The response from the education sector has been very positive, said Wong, noting that some staff has already taken their first jab, The Straits Times reported. "I'm very glad to see them step forward, in the spirit of protecting not just themselves, but their students and school community," the Minister told through his Facebook post on Thursday.

Advertisement

More than 150,000 teachers and other staff will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry of education had informed earlier this month. Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 with Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, also shared some anecdotes from educators who have taken the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)