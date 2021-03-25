Four security force members killed in roadside blast in Afghanistan's Badghis

Four security force members were killed and one another was injured in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's Badghis province. The incident took place in Ab Kamari district of the province on Wednesday when a police vehicle was targeted by a roadside bomb blast, TOLO News reported quoting provincial governor Hasamuddin Shams.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, including the Taliban. The provincial governor said that a military operation has been going on in the district for the past three days in which five Taliban were killed and seven more were wounded, TOLO News reported.

Advertisement

The operation has been launched to eliminate the Taliban threats and create new security checkpoints in the district, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)