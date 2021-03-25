Left Menu

Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- while expressing happiness over his first foreign visit since the pandemic -- said that he looks forward to having "substantive discussions" with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

ANI | New Delhi/Dhaka | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:12 IST
Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

"I will be visiting Bangladesh on 26-27 March 2021, at the invitation of Her Excellency Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties," the PM said prior to his departure in a statement on his website.

"I look forward to my participation at the National Day celebrations tomorrow, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu was one of the tallest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions," he said. PM Modi said that he looks forward to visiting Bangabandhu's Samadhi in Tungipara to pay his respects to his memory.

"I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri SriHarichandra Thakur ji disseminated his pious message. I will be having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following our very productive virtual meeting in December last year. I also look forward to my meeting with His Excellency President Abdul Hamid, and to interactions with other Bangladeshi dignitaries," the Prime Minister said. He added, "My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh's remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership, but also to commit India's abiding support for these achievements. I will also express India's support and solidarity for Bangladesh's fight against COVID-19."

This will the first foreign visit by Prime Minister Modi since the coronavirus outbreak. Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the people of Bangladesh welcome the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that the opposition to his visit by a few will have no negative impact on it.

PM Modi will call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit. He will hold restricted delegation-level talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call on the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will also interact with diverse groups of Bangladesh's polity and society. The visit comes at a momentous time in bilateral ties between two countries, Shringla said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

