Left Menu

Imran Khan's National Security Adviser refutes report tipping him as new India envoy

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday refuted media reports that he was being considered to be deputed as the new High Commissioner to India.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:52 IST
Imran Khan's National Security Adviser refutes report tipping him as new India envoy
National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday refuted media reports that he was being considered to be deputed as the new High Commissioner to India. Yusuf took to Twitter to post a link to a media report to say that it was "totally made up and baseless," Dawn reported.

"I know it's too much to ask for a news story to be fact-checked before publication these days. But at least the story shouldn't defy all logic. It is totally made up and baseless," he tweeted. This comes after a local media report had suggested that there were chances of Yusuf's appointment as High Commissioner to India as both countries have shown positive signs of reconciliation during the past few days, Geo News reported.

Yusuf was appointed the PM's aide on national security in December 2019. He was formerly the Associate Vice President of the Asia centre at the US Institute of Peace in Washington DC. He has also worked at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank, Dawn reported.

He holds a Master's degree in international relations and a Ph.D. in political science from Boston University. In 2007, Yusuf co-founded Strategic and Economic Policy Research, a private sector consultancy firm in Pakistan. He has also consulted for the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, and the Stockholm Policy Research Institute, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BSNL, MTNL to get spectrum for 5G services without participating in auction

The government will administratively allocate spectrum to telecom public sector units BSNL and MTNL for 5G and future services, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed Parliament on Thursday.He said allocation of spectrum to BSNL and MT...

Myanmar: UN expert calls for emergency summit, warns conditions ‘likely to get much worse’

In a statement on Thursday, Tom Andrews warned that the pace and scope of the international response to the military coup in the southeast Asian nation is falling short of what is required to head off a deepening crisis.Conditions in Myanma...

Expert panels leave for Uttarakhand's Raini to examine causes of last month's glacial disaster

Two expert teams set out for Raini village in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on Thursday to examine the causes and assess the effects of the February 7 flash floods that claimed scores of lives and caused large-scale damage to two hydropower...

UN emergency fund allocates $14 million for Rohingya refugees left homeless by massive fire

The blaze displaced more than 45,000 mostly Rohingya refugees originally from neighbouring Myanmar and destroyed the camps main hospital and other important health, nutrition and education centres. Eleven people are reported to have died in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021