Imran Khan's National Security Adviser refutes report tipping him as new India envoy

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday refuted media reports that he was being considered to be deputed as the new High Commissioner to India. Yusuf took to Twitter to post a link to a media report to say that it was "totally made up and baseless," Dawn reported.

"I know it's too much to ask for a news story to be fact-checked before publication these days. But at least the story shouldn't defy all logic. It is totally made up and baseless," he tweeted. This comes after a local media report had suggested that there were chances of Yusuf's appointment as High Commissioner to India as both countries have shown positive signs of reconciliation during the past few days, Geo News reported.

Yusuf was appointed the PM's aide on national security in December 2019. He was formerly the Associate Vice President of the Asia centre at the US Institute of Peace in Washington DC. He has also worked at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank, Dawn reported.

He holds a Master's degree in international relations and a Ph.D. in political science from Boston University. In 2007, Yusuf co-founded Strategic and Economic Policy Research, a private sector consultancy firm in Pakistan. He has also consulted for the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, and the Stockholm Policy Research Institute, among others. (ANI)

