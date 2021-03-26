Looking to enhance cooperation with India on tech, intellectual property: US Trade Representative

Left Menu

The United States and India are looking to expand their trade and cooperation on digital technology and intellectual property as well as in a host of other areas, US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said on Thursday during a virtual meeting the Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

The United States and India are looking to expand their trade and cooperation on digital technology and intellectual property as well as in a host of other areas, US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said on Thursday during a virtual meeting the Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. A release issued by the USTR Office said that Ambassador Tai and Union Minister Goyal discussed the important trade and investment relationship between the US and India.

The statement said that both sides agreed to work constructively to resolve key outstanding bilateral trade issues and to take a comprehensive look at ways to expand the trade relationship. Tai stressed the critical importance of cooperation on a broad set of issues, including digital trade, intellectual property, agriculture, labor, and climate and the environment.

The two officials also committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation on shared objectives and the use of the US-India Trade Policy Forum to resolve trade issues, the statement said. Earlier this month, the US Senate had approved the nomination of Tai as President Joe Biden's chief trade negotiator. (ANI)

