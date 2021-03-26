Left Menu

President Kovind extends greetings to Bangladesh on 50th Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended greetings to his counterpart Abdul Hamid and the people of Bangladesh, on their country's 50th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 08:53 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended greetings to his counterpart Abdul Hamid and the people of Bangladesh, on their country's 50th Independence Day. "On behalf of the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day. India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of our exemplary and unique bilateral ties," Kovind said.

Noting the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, President Kovind said, "I am also delighted that this year, the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of your victory in the Liberation War is magnified by the equally memorable birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one of the tallest statesmen of the 20th century." "Our Government is also celebrating Bangabandhu's birth centenary with several events, including in partnership with your government," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to Bangladesh on Friday, his first to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak. Prime Minister Modi will depart for Bangladesh at 07:45 am and will arrive in Dhaka at 10:00 am.

On March 26, 1971, Bangladesh was proclaimed as an independent nation by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and this led to Bangladesh Liberation War when a guerilla war ensued between Pakistan and Bangladesh liberation forces with Indian support. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

