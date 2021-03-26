Left Menu

Two eminent Bengal artists to perform on Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence Day celebrations

As Bangladesh will be celebrating the 50th year of its independence, two distinguished artists from West Bengal have been invited by Dhaka to perform on the occasion.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 08:58 IST
Two eminent Bengal artists to perform on Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence Day celebrations
Danseuse Mamata Shankar (left) and classical vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty (right). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi As Bangladesh will be celebrating the 50th year of its independence, two distinguished artists from West Bengal have been invited by Dhaka to perform on the occasion.

Embracing 50-year-old diplomatic ties with India, the Bangladesh government invited New Delhi to take part in the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of its independence. Bangladesh is also celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, on March 26-27, which is his first foreign trip after the COVID-19 outbreak. PM Modi is the chief guest in Bangladesh's 50th Liberation Day celebrations at the National Parade Ground and Bangabandhu International Conference.

Danseuse Mamata Shankar and classical vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty have also been invited for the occasion. In an exclusive interaction with ANI, the two eminent artists share their thoughts on being invited.

"The world is going through tribulations and going to Bangladesh at this juncture to perform in this historic event is nothing but God's grace. This is a huge responsibility as here our dance will be in a way India's tribute to Bangladesh," Shankar said. Shankar, who has performed in Bangladesh on many occasions, said a country's cultural enrichment matters the most and it is the responsibility of the people of that country to maintain the heritage, the pride, the culture which Bangladesh has kept unbroken, unharmed.

Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty will be singing "moitri raga" which denotes friendship prepared by the artist himself is a combination of raga Abhogi and raga Hemant. He stated that this historic event holds special significance as both of his parent were from Bangladesh.

"Other than a passport these two countries (Bangladesh and India) are very similar to one another. Our food habits, attires, warmth has a strong synergy with them. Performing in Bangladesh is always special and I am grateful for this opportunity," said Chakraborty. Chakraborty added, "Through the contribution of five poets namely Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Atulprasad Sen, Rajanikant and DL Ray a relationship was built between these two countries which are rare in history."

Notably, Bangladesh and India share a national Anthem penned by Rabindranath Tagore. March 26 commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Pakistan in the early hours of 26 March 1971 by the leader of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Passengers to be put on 'no-fly' list for violating COVID-19 norms: Hardeep Puri

As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the no-fly list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidel...

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. But in recent months, hes made it his mission to scrub every corner. Th...

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs

India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,1...

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since COVID-19 outbreak.

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since COVID-19 outbreak....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021