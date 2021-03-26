Two eminent Bengal artists to perform on Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence Day celebrations

By Joymala Bagchi As Bangladesh will be celebrating the 50th year of its independence, two distinguished artists from West Bengal have been invited by Dhaka to perform on the occasion.

Embracing 50-year-old diplomatic ties with India, the Bangladesh government invited New Delhi to take part in the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of its independence. Bangladesh is also celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, on March 26-27, which is his first foreign trip after the COVID-19 outbreak. PM Modi is the chief guest in Bangladesh's 50th Liberation Day celebrations at the National Parade Ground and Bangabandhu International Conference.

Danseuse Mamata Shankar and classical vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty have also been invited for the occasion. In an exclusive interaction with ANI, the two eminent artists share their thoughts on being invited.

"The world is going through tribulations and going to Bangladesh at this juncture to perform in this historic event is nothing but God's grace. This is a huge responsibility as here our dance will be in a way India's tribute to Bangladesh," Shankar said. Shankar, who has performed in Bangladesh on many occasions, said a country's cultural enrichment matters the most and it is the responsibility of the people of that country to maintain the heritage, the pride, the culture which Bangladesh has kept unbroken, unharmed.

Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty will be singing "moitri raga" which denotes friendship prepared by the artist himself is a combination of raga Abhogi and raga Hemant. He stated that this historic event holds special significance as both of his parent were from Bangladesh.

"Other than a passport these two countries (Bangladesh and India) are very similar to one another. Our food habits, attires, warmth has a strong synergy with them. Performing in Bangladesh is always special and I am grateful for this opportunity," said Chakraborty. Chakraborty added, "Through the contribution of five poets namely Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Atulprasad Sen, Rajanikant and DL Ray a relationship was built between these two countries which are rare in history."

Notably, Bangladesh and India share a national Anthem penned by Rabindranath Tagore. March 26 commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Pakistan in the early hours of 26 March 1971 by the leader of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. (ANI)

