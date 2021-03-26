MQM leader Altaf Hussain urges UN to take action against massacre of innocent Bengalis in former East Pakistan

Altaf Hussain, founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has appealed to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take strong action against the massacre of innocent Bengalis in Bangladesh (former East Pakistan) by Pakistan army on March 25, 1971, during "Operation Search Light" in Dhaka. In Bangladesh, the martyr's day of Operation Search Light is commemorated in the memory of martyrs.

Hussain paid tribute to the Bengali martyrs of East Pakistan and expressed his sorrow and grief to the Bengali nation, especially the martyrs of March 25, 1971. In his latest message released on Twitter, Hussain appealed to the UN Secretary-General Guterres to take strong and concrete action against genocide in former East Pakistan by the name of "Operation Search Light" on the night of March 25, 1971, by the Pakistan Army in Dhaka University where more than 10,000 unarmed innocent Bengalis were mercilessly killed, including intellectuals, professors, teachers, poets, writers and university students.

He said that even after 50 years, no action against the culprits has been taken by the international community. (ANI)

