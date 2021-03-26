Left Menu

Over 300 people killed in Myanmar since February 1 military coup

A total of 2,981 people have been arrested and 320 people have been killed in the escalating violence in Myanmar following the hostile coup on February 1, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 26-03-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 09:50 IST
Over 300 people killed in Myanmar since February 1 military coup
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 2,981 people have been arrested and 320 people have been killed in the escalating violence in Myanmar following the hostile coup on February 1, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). In a daily briefing on Thursday, the non-profit organisation said that nine people were shot dead yesterday in Thingangyun Township in Yangon, Khin-U Town in Sagaing Region, Mohnyin Town in Kachin State and Taunggyi City in Shan State, while 23 people were killed the previous day.

Out of the recent detainees, 24 have been convicted, while 109 people have been charged with a warrant and are evading arrest. "Since yesterday's silent strike, night protests were held in a number of towns, some of which were violently cracked down. People were shot to death, injured, and arrested. In Kyaukpadaung Township, Mandalay Region, a youth was killed," the AAPP said.

In Mandalay, a 16-year-old child was killed and some others were injured, while ambulance vehicles were also shot at, said the non-profit. Myanmar's security forces shot dead a seven-year-old girl in the city of Mandalay on Tuesday, the youngest victim yet in the military's crackdown on civilian opposition to the February 1 coup.

This comes after the United States on Wednesday co-sponsored a resolution led by the European Union (EU) in the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that condemned the violence in Myanmar and called on the military to release the democratically elected leaders. The United States in a coordinated action with the United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions on two conglomerates in Myanmar in response to the February military coup in the country, the Treasury and State Departments said on Thursday.

Prior to that, the EU on Monday had imposed sanctions on 11 individuals responsible for the military coup staged in Myanmar on February 1, and the subsequent military and police repression against peaceful demonstrators. On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency while detaining civilian leaders including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup triggered mass protests met by the junta's deadly violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Passengers to be put on 'no-fly' list for violating COVID-19 norms: Hardeep Puri

As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the no-fly list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidel...

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. But in recent months, hes made it his mission to scrub every corner. Th...

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs

India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,1...

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since COVID-19 outbreak.

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since COVID-19 outbreak....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021