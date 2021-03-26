Death toll from COVID-19 in Mexico surpasses 200,000 people

Mexico City [Mexico], March 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Mexico, has risen by 584 to 200,211 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

The number of confirmed cases has increased by 5,787 to 2,409,459 within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 125.38 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.75 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

