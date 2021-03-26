Left Menu

PM Modi arrives in Bangladesh to take part in Independence Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangladesh on Friday to take part in the country's 50th Independence Day celebrations, his first foreign visit since the COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 10:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangladesh on Friday to take part in the country's 50th Independence Day celebrations, his first foreign visit since the COVID-19 outbreak. He was welcomed by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at the airport.

Prime Minister Modi departed for Dhaka at 07:45 am. Following his arrival, he will attend an event at the National Martyr's Memorial at 10:50 am. Thereafter, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call on Prime Minister Modi at 3:15 pm. Later, he will attend the National Day Programme at 3:45 pm and then inaugurate Bapu Bangabandhu Digital Video Exhibition at 7:45 pm.

PM Modi will call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit. He will hold restricted delegation-level talks with his counterpart Hasina. "I look forward to my participation at the National Day celebrations tomorrow, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu was one of the tallest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"This (PM Modi's) visit will be of very special significance and will serve to highlight the celebration of very special and unique ties which reinforces comprehensive strategic ties with Bangladesh," said Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla during a media briefing on Wednesday. The Prime Minister will also interact with diverse groups of Bangladesh's polity and society. The visit comes at a momentous time in bilateral ties between two countries, Shringla added.

During his trip to Bangladesh, PM Modi will hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina and they are likely to sign a Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between the two countries. Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen on Thursday said the people of Bangladesh welcome the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Regular people of the country are happy and most of them welcome his visit (on March 26-27)," he told reporters here, according to Dhaka Tribune. The two nations are celebrating Mujib Borsho or the birth centenary of Bangladesh's father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of diplomatic ties and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.

On March 26, 1971, Bangladesh was proclaimed as an independent nation by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and this led to Bangladesh Liberation War when a guerilla war ensued between Pakistan and Bangladesh liberation forces with Indian support. (ANI)

