Madagascar PM to inaugurate special exhibition on Indian diaspora on March 27

The Embassy of India in Madagascar will organise a special exhibition on the Indian diaspora on March 27 at the Embassy premises.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:25 IST
Indian envoy Abhay Kumar with Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay.. Image Credit: ANI

The Embassy of India in Madagascar will organise a special exhibition on the Indian diaspora on March 27 at the Embassy premises. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar, according to a press release.

The exhibition is a modest attempt of the Indian Embassy in Madagascar to highlight the journey of Indians and their contribution to the development of the country. India has maritime links with Madagascar for several centuries and the Indian Ocean remains a strong link between the two countries.

According to the release, there are about 17,500 persons of Indian origin in Madagascar. As far back as the 1780s, predominantly Indians from the Saurashtra region of Gujarat arrived in small sailing boats at the port of Mahajunga in the Northwest of Madagascar. The community spread across the country by the 1950s. The Indian community today plays a crucial role in Madagascar economically and also enriches the country's cultural and social diversity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

